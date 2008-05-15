Skip to main content
Measures of International Transport Cost for OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241707325051
Authors
Stephen S. Golub, Brian Tomasik
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers


Golub, S. and B. Tomasik (2008), “Measures of International Transport Cost for OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 609, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241707325051.
