Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Market Mechanisms in Public Service Provision

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241001625762
Authors
Hansjörg Blöchliger
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Blöchliger, H. (2008), “Market Mechanisms in Public Service Provision”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 626, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241001625762.
Go to top