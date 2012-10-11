The OECD Competition Committee debated Market Definition in June 2012. This document includes an executive summary, an aide-memoire of the discussion and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note, written submissions by Australia, Bulgaria, Colombia, Chile, Finland, France, the European Union, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Korea, Malta, Mexico, Norway, Peru, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC as well as additional contributions.