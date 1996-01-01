Skip to main content
Mark-Up Ratios in Manufacturing Industries

Estimates for 14 OECD Countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/007750682315
Joaquim Oliveira Martins, Stefano Scarpetta, Dirk Pilat
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Oliveira Martins, J., S. Scarpetta and D. Pilat (1996), “Mark-Up Ratios in Manufacturing Industries: Estimates for 14 OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 162, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/007750682315.
