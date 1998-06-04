Skip to main content
Marginal Effective Tax Rates on Physical, Human and R&D Capital

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/408617353612
Authors
Kathryn Gordon, Harry Tchilinguirian
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Gordon, K. and H. Tchilinguirian (1998), “Marginal Effective Tax Rates on Physical, Human and R&D Capital”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 199, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/408617353612.
