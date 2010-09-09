The OECD Competition Committee debated the competition policy implications of margin squeeze cases in October 2009. This document includes the written submissions from Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, the Slovak Republic, South Africa, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.