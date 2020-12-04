Skip to main content
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mapping trade to household budget survey

A conversion framework for assessing the distributional impact of trade policies
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5fc6181b-en
Authors
Nhung Luu, Nicolas Woloszko, Orsetta Causa, Christine Arriola, Frank van Tongeren, Åsa Johansson
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Luu, N. et al. (2020), “Mapping trade to household budget survey: A conversion framework for assessing the distributional impact of trade policies”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 244, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5fc6181b-en.
