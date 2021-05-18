Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Mapping commonalities in regulatory approaches to cross-border data transfers

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2a1053cb-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Mapping commonalities in regulatory approaches to cross-border data transfers”, No. 2021/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2a1053cb-en.
Go to top