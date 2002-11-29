Skip to main content
Manual on Statistics of International Trade in Services

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264034778-en
Authors
OECD, European Union, United Nations, World Trade Organization, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, International Monetary Fund
OECD et al. (2002), Manual on Statistics of International Trade in Services, UN, New York, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264034778-en.
