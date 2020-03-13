Skip to main content
Managing the biodiversity impacts of fertiliser and pesticide use

Overview and insights from trends and policies across selected OECD countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/63942249-en
Authors
Megha Sud
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sud, M. (2020), “Managing the biodiversity impacts of fertiliser and pesticide use: Overview and insights from trends and policies across selected OECD countries”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 155, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/63942249-en.
