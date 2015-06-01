Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Managing Food Insecurity Risk

Analytical Framework and Application to Indonesia
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264233874-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Managing Food Insecurity Risk: Analytical Framework and Application to Indonesia, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264233874-en.
Go to top