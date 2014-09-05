Skip to main content
Managerial Capital and Business R&D as Enablers of Productivity Convergence

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxx3d441knr-en
Authors
Dan Andrews, Ben Westmore
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Andrews, D. and B. Westmore (2014), “Managerial Capital and Business R&D as Enablers of Productivity Convergence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1137, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxx3d441knr-en.
