Making the grass greener

The role of firm’s financial and managerial capacity in paving the way for the green transition
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cdffe7eb-en
Authors
Hélia Costa, Lilas Demmou, Guido Franco, Stefan Lamp
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Costa, H. et al. (2024), “Making the grass greener: The role of firm’s financial and managerial capacity in paving the way for the green transition”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1791, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cdffe7eb-en.
