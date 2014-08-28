Skip to main content
Making the Banking Sector More Resilient and Reducing Household Debt in the Netherlands

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxz9z0fhcwj-en
Authors
Rafał Kierzenkowski, Olena Havrylchyk, Pierre Beynet
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kierzenkowski, R., O. Havrylchyk and P. Beynet (2014), “Making the Banking Sector More Resilient and Reducing Household Debt in the Netherlands”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1156, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxz9z0fhcwj-en.
