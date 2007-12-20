Skip to main content
Making Federalism Work in Italy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/017785106355
Authors
Alexandra Bibbee
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Bibbee, A. (2007), “Making Federalism Work in Italy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 590, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/017785106355.
