Main Economic Indicators, Volume 2015 Issue 4

The monthly Main EconomicIndicators (MEI) presents comparative statistics that provide an overview of recent international economic developments for the 34 OECD countries, the euro zone and a number of non-member economies. This indispensable and unique source of key short-term statistics is a vehicle for analysis for corporate planners, economists, academics, researchers and students. Using the most up-to-date, user-friendly tabular presentation, the indicators cover national accounts, business surveys and consumer opinions, composite leading indicators (CLI), consumer price index (CPI), exchange rates, interest rates, retail sales, production, construction, prices, employment, unemployment, wages, finance, international trade and balance of payments.