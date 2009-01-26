The monthly Main Economic Indicators (MEI) presents comparative statistics that provide an overview of recent international economic developments for the OECD countries and a number of non-member economies. This indispensable and unique source of key short-term statistics is a valuable vehicle for economic analysis. Using the most up-to-date, user-friendly graphical and tabular presentation, the indicators cover national accounts, business surveys and consumer opinions, leading indicators, retail sales, production, construction, prices, employment, unemployment, wages, finance, foreign trade and balance of payments.
Main Economic Indicators, Volume 2009 Issue 1
Report
Main Economic Indicators
Abstract
