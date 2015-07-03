Skip to main content
Macroeconomic uncertainties, prudent debt targets and fiscal rules

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxv0bf2vmx-en
Falilou Fall, Jean-Marc Fournier
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Fall, F. and J. Fournier (2015), “Macroeconomic uncertainties, prudent debt targets and fiscal rules”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1230, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxv0bf2vmx-en.
