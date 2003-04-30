Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Macroeconomic Policy and Economic Performance

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/444611645531
Authors
Pedro de Lima, Alain de Serres, Mike Kennedy
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

de Lima, P., A. de Serres and M. Kennedy (2003), “Macroeconomic Policy and Economic Performance”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 353, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/444611645531.
Go to top