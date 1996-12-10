Macroeconomic Policies and Structural Reform

Faced with increased unemployment, declining productivity and weak public finances, most OECD countries have adopted policies of fiscal consolidation and structural reform in goods, labour and financial markets. Price stability is now at hand, but progress in improving fiscal positions has been slow. In Europe, unemployment remains high. To assess progress to date and the challenges ahead, an international conference on "Interactions between Structural Reform, Macroeconomic Policies and Economic Performance" took place as part of a follow-up programme of work on the OECD Jobs Study. This publication presents the conference papers and the discussions following them.