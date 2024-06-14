Skip to main content
Macroeconomic Performance and Fiscal Policy Adjustments in the Medium Term

Alternative Medium-Term Scenarios
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/524577826151
Authors
Pete Richardson, Claude Giorno, Stephan Thurman
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Richardson, P., C. Giorno and S. Thurman (1994), “Macroeconomic Performance and Fiscal Policy Adjustments in the Medium Term: Alternative Medium-Term Scenarios”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 148, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/524577826151.
