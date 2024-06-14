Macroeconomic Consequences of Financial Liberalisation

This paper brings together a number of interrelated issues concerning the implications of financial liberalisation for macroeconomic outcomes. Deregulation has tended to reduce the importance of liquidity constraints within and between countries, while at the same time giving markets a much greater role in utilising available information to achieve efficient outcomes. This has had implications for private spending behaviour and the transmission channels of monetary policy; for the volatility of financial prices; for the price and credit risks which arise; and for the integration of international financial markets and the process of external adjustment ...