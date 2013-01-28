Skip to main content
Long-Term Growth Scenarios

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4ddxpr2fmr-en
Authors
Åsa Johansson, Yvan Guillemette, Fabrice Murtin, David Turner, Giuseppe Nicoletti, Christine de la Maisonneuve, Philip Bagnoli, Guillaume Bousquet, Francesca Spinelli
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Johansson, Å. et al. (2013), “Long-Term Growth Scenarios”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1000, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4ddxpr2fmr-en.
