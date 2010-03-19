Taken together, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and South Africa – the “BIICS” – have been an important engine for world growth, and they account for a growing share of global output. However, further reforms will be needed to ensure catch-up to OECD GDP per capita levels over the long term. This paper uses the OECD’s Going for Growth framework, as well as other available evidence linking policies to economic performance, to identify key structural policy challenges in the BIICS for the years ahead. While such challenges vary from country to country, common areas for reform include strengthening policies in the areas of education, product market regulation and labour markets, as well as improving more basic market institutions. This Working Paper relates to the OECD’s Economic Policy Reforms: Going for Growth 2010 (www.oecd.org/goingforgrowth) and the Economic Surveys of China, India, South Africa, Indonesia, and Brazil (www.oecd.org/eco/surveys)
Long-term growth and policy challenges in the large emerging economies
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
5 June 2024