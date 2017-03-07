Skip to main content
Local taxation, land use regulation, and land use

A survey of the evidence
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/52da7c6a-en
Authors
Hansjörg Blöchliger, Christian Hilber, Olivier Schöni, Maximilian von Ehrlich
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Blöchliger, H. et al. (2017), “Local taxation, land use regulation, and land use: A survey of the evidence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1375, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/52da7c6a-en.
