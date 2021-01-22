Skip to main content
Liquidity shortfalls during the COVID-19 outbreak: Assessment and policy responses

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/581dba7f-en
Authors
Lilas Demmou, Guido Franco, Sara Calligaris, Dennis Dlugosch
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Demmou, L. et al. (2021), “Liquidity shortfalls during the COVID-19 outbreak: Assessment and policy responses”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1647, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/581dba7f-en.
