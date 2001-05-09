Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Linking Entrepreneurship to Growth

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/736170038056
Authors
David B. Audretsch, Roy Thurik
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Audretsch, D. and R. Thurik (2001), “Linking Entrepreneurship to Growth”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2001/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/736170038056.
Go to top