Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Limits to government debt sustainability in middle-income countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/deed4df6-en
Authors
Jean-Marc Fournier, Manuel Bétin
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fournier, J. and M. Bétin (2018), “ Limits to government debt sustainability in middle-income countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1493, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/deed4df6-en.
Go to top