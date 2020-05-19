This Policy Notes provides insights from the private sector on how to harness new technologies and digitalisation for enhancing productivity, innovation and sustainable growth in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). The analysis builds on discussions from the meeting “Leveraging the impact of new technologies in Latin America”, organised by the OECD Development Centre’s Emerging Markets Network (EMnet) in Paris on 23-24 May 2019, as well as desk research and bilateral conversations with multinationals operating in the region. Regional GDP in LAC was initially expected to grow by 2.6% in 2020, but with the onslaught of the crisis, forecasts now predict a recession with growth at -4.6%