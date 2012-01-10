Skip to main content
Less Income Inequality and More Growth – Are They Compatible? Part 3. Income Redistribution via Taxes and Transfers Across OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h296b1zjf-en
Authors
Isabelle Joumard, Mauro Pisu, Debra Bloch
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Joumard, I., M. Pisu and D. Bloch (2012), “Less Income Inequality and More Growth – Are They Compatible? Part 3. Income Redistribution via Taxes and Transfers Across OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 926, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h296b1zjf-en.
