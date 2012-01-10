Skip to main content
Less Income Inequality and More Growth – Are They Compatible? Part 1. Mapping Income Inequality Across the OECD

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h297wxbnr-en
Authors
Peter Hoeller, Isabelle Joumard, Mauro Pisu, Debra Bloch
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hoeller, P. et al. (2012), “Less Income Inequality and More Growth – Are They Compatible? Part 1. Mapping Income Inequality Across the OECD”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 924, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h297wxbnr-en.
