Labour supply of older people in advanced economies: the impact of changes to statutory retirement ages

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b9f8d292-en
Authors
Christian Geppert, Yvan Guillemette, Hermes Morgavi, David Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Geppert, C. et al. (2019), “Labour supply of older people in advanced economies: the impact of changes to statutory retirement ages”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1554, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b9f8d292-en.
