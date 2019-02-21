Skip to main content
Labour share developments over the past two decades

The role of public policies
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b21e518b-en
Mathilde Pak, Cyrille Schwellnus
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Pak, M. and C. Schwellnus (2019), “Labour share developments over the past two decades: The role of public policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1541, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b21e518b-en.
