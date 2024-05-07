Skip to main content
Labour markets transitions in the greening economy

Structural drivers and the role of policies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d8007e8f-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Emilia Soldani, Maxime Nguyen, Tomomi Tanaka
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Causa, O. et al. (2024), “Labour markets transitions in the greening economy: Structural drivers and the role of policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1803, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d8007e8f-en.
