Labour market transitions in Italy

Job separation, re-employment and policy implications
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0s95j78s1-en
Authors
Yosuke Jin, Ryotaro Fukahori, Hermes Morgavi
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Jin, Y., R. Fukahori and H. Morgavi (2016), “Labour market transitions in Italy: Job separation, re-employment and policy implications”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1291, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0s95j78s1-en.
