Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Labour Market Reform in Germany

How to Improve Effectiveness
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/430053878556
Authors
Eckhard Wurzel
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Wurzel, E. (2006), “Labour Market Reform in Germany: How to Improve Effectiveness”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 512, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/430053878556.
Go to top