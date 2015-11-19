Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Labour market reform for more and better quality jobs in Italy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqhrw7rfzq-en
Authors
Yosuke Jin, Patrick Lenain
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jin, Y. and P. Lenain (2015), “Labour market reform for more and better quality jobs in Italy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1266, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrqhrw7rfzq-en.
Go to top