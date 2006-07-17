Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Labour Market Performance, Income Inequality and Poverty in OECD countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/882154447387
Authors
Jean-Marc Burniaux, Flavio Padrini, Nicola Brandt
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Burniaux, J., F. Padrini and N. Brandt (2006), “Labour Market Performance, Income Inequality and Poverty in OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 500, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/882154447387.
Go to top