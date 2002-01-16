Skip to main content
Labour Market Institutions, Product Market Regulation, and Innovation

Cross-Country Evidence
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/002243151077
Authors
Andrea Bassanini, Ekkehard Ernst
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Bassanini, A. and E. Ernst (2002), “Labour Market Institutions, Product Market Regulation, and Innovation: Cross-Country Evidence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 316, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/002243151077.
