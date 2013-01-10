Skip to main content
Labour Market Effects of Parental Leave Policies in OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xb6hw1wjf-en
Authors
Olivier Thévenon, Anne Solaz
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Thévenon, O. and A. Solaz (2013), “Labour Market Effects of Parental Leave Policies in OECD Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 141, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xb6hw1wjf-en.
