Sustaining the Miracle on the Han River

As the Korean economy grew stronger, the role of Korea in international economic cooperation increased. As a member of the G20, Korea is actively engaged in shaping policy around global issues, such as international trade, financial stability and climate change mitigation. As a “middle power”, an economy with an exceptional development trajectory, and a country that has moved from an aid recipient to a donor, Korea is particularly active in bridging the gaps between leading economies and developing nations, notably in Southeast Asia.

The 2008 global financial crisis was a key moment for the global economy and elicited a coordinated policy response. President Lee Myung-bak proposed a standstill agreement in trade and investment restrictions at the first meeting of G20 leaders in Washington D.C. in November 2008. Korea acted to address liquidity shortages in Asian countries. In June 2009, Prime Minister Han Seung-soo, who had been Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance when Korea joined the OECD in 1996, chaired the meeting of the OECD council at ministerial level. The meeting, under the theme “The Crisis and Beyond: For a stronger, cleaner, fairer world economy” allowed OECD leaders to design cooperative solutions to address the global financial crisis and climate change, which as Prime Minister Han highlighted, required “creative solutions, immediate remedy and broad intervention.” As Chair of the G20 in 2010, Korea also took an active role in coordinating global financial cooperation, both between advanced economies and with developing countries.

In recent years, while globalisation was increasingly challenged globally, Korea has continued to display a strong commitment to free trade and international economic cooperation. In November 2020, it signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest free trade agreement, linking countries with a combined GDP amounting to a third of the world's total. The agreement involves the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand to strengthen trade and economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Korea also continues to expand its network of bilateral trade agreements, most recently with Central American countries, Indonesia, Israel and the United Kingdom (to preserve bilateral trade relations after the Brexit).

The invitation to President Moon Jae-in to participate in the 2021 G7 summit highlights the world leaders’ appreciation that Korea can make a great contribution to addressing global challenges. Korea’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been outstanding, containing the spread of the disease, the death toll and the economic damage. Real GDP contracted less than 1% in 2020, setting an example for other OECD countries. Furthermore, Korea helped countries around the world address the pandemic by exporting its “K-quarantine” model, based on the so-called 3Ts, “tracing, testing and treating”. Korea exported test kits around the world and donated some, notably to Southeast Asian countries, while providing health management support to other developing countries.

Korea also plays a key role in the provision of semiconductors, which are key to the smooth functioning of global value chains and are of strategic importance amid rising global geopolitical tensions. Korean firms have recently announced new foreign direct investments, notably in the United States, to build up production capacity.

Korean technology can also make a major contribution to greening the global economy, with for example Korean manufacturers well positioned on the development of electric cars and batteries, but also on hydrogen. New investments in technology, including from the Green New Deal, will contribute to finding solutions to foster sustainable growth globally. Progress in green technologies will boost Korean exports and at the same time have a great potential to improve environmental quality at home, provided the right economic incentives are in place, including in the financial sector. Creating a roadmap for improving the consistency, comparability and quality of climate-related risk reporting by listed companies and financial institutions would help. So would stepping up policy measures to support capital allocation in line with a low-carbon transition and to boost investment in renewable energy.

In the wake of the 2021 G7 summit, President Moon Jae-in emphasised once again Korea’s commitment to act as a bridge between advanced and developing countries. Korea is playing a crucial role in engaging non-OECD Member countries to share best practices and promote economic development. Since taking on the Co-chairmanship of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP) in 2018, it has made critical contributions to bring Southeast Asian countries closer to the Organisation, supporting their economic policy priorities and regional integration efforts. Korea will host the Programme’s Ministerial Conference in 2022, under the theme “People-centered future: Partnership for smarter, greener and more inclusive ASEAN”. This effort is in line with the OECD’s commitment to engage with emerging economies expressed in the OECD Convention and its 50th anniversary vision statement, and reflects the current Korean administration’s New Southern Policy to strengthen ties with 10 ASEAN Member States and India. This offers paths for further cooperation in view of strengthening the OECD’s global reach, not least in the Asia-Pacific region, whose weight in the global economy is bound to continue growing.