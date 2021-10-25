Regulatory quality and competition policy in Korea

Korea had experienced unprecedented economic growth in the years leading up to joining the OECD. However, it had done so on a model of so-called authoritarian capitalism, in which enterprises were privately owned but managed jointly between the government and its owners. Korea faced major domestic regulatory challenges as it joined the OECD as well as the headwinds of ever-increasing globalisation.

These challenges required profound changes to the state. President Kim Dae-Jung prophetically stated in 1998, “Any reform undertaken in Korea must begin with the government.” Thus, less than two years after joining the OECD, a major programme was launched with the aim of changing the role of the state in Korean economy and society. The government adopted far-reaching plans for administrative reform that eliminated unnecessary rules, produced a smaller and more efficient administration, incorporated competitive principles in government, and created a “customer orientation” within the administration.

Korea has made impressive progress over the years in terms of introducing policies, institutions and tools to assure high quality regulation. The original impetus for reform was to strengthen the Korean economy through deregulation and to facilitate recovery from the economic crisis of the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997. That crisis provided the opportunity for the administration to undertake significant changes; steps were taken to reduce the number of regulations in place, and many new programmes and tools to promote regulatory quality were established.

Korea undertook further extensive reforms in the wake of the Financial Crises of 2007-08. While it maintained its commitment to the overall trajectory of regulatory reform, it introduced the Temporary Regulatory Relief (TRR) programme in May 2009. This programme suspended and delayed the application of 280 regulations for two years, until the economy had recovered from the crisis. The programme was successful in bolstering private sector investment and consumption and reducing the regulatory burden on small and medium enterprises.

Korea was also quick out of the blocks in its regulatory response in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. To boost testing capacity for the pandemic response, unlike many other countries, Korea removed regulatory barriers that limit the participation of public or private laboratories in providing testing services. Having learned from previous crises (MERS in particular), Korea enlarged its testing network to encompass all laboratories with appropriate capacity, as well as removing barriers that could limit the opening of “off-premises” locations (e.g., testing has involved innovative methods such as drive-through and walk-through testing facilities).

Korea has been a prime example of a country not letting a crisis go to waste within the regulatory realm. Successive governments have also been highly active in implementing measures to promote regulatory reform and have made impressive progress to improve Korea’s regulatory quality system over the years. However, there remains scope to consolidate the gains that have been made to date and to improve further in a dynamic policy field where the frontiers of the state-of-the-art are still being defined. In addition, many of these regulatory reforms are still relatively nascent and so have not yet become part of the administrative culture, particularly at the lower levels of the administration. The Korean government has made efforts to give guidance and training in regulatory management tools biannually, especially to sub-national officials accountable for promoting the progress on regulatory reform.

