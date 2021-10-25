Regional development

The initiative has involved the development of new districts within each of the host cities, including new offices and other commercial amenities for the relocated institutions and new housing areas for the workforce.

Along with the relocation of public institutions, the initiative has sought to bring together academia, research institutions, and enterprises with the intent to spark new engines of innovation and economic growth. A near-term impact has been to drive up the population of the host cities, with the Innovation City districts now home to a combined population of 204,716. This population grew by 11% in 2019 over 2018 and supported similar growth of 10.9% in local tax revenue.

At the same time, the government has invested to improve the public services, housing, cultural amenities, and transportation infrastructure in these cities to encourage the relocation of staff and help them integrate into their new communities. For each of the cities involved, the policy has notably identified a theme aligned with the city’s existing industrial characteristics. The theme informed the selection of public institutions that were relocated to each city; the intent is to develop the themes into brands that will enhance the city’s image and help attract investment.

With the relocation of institutions now complete, the initiative is now moving into its “second season.” In this phase, control has shifted from the central government towards local leadership, with local governments taking the lead on planning for the further development of their Innovation City over the next five years. The focus is also shifting from the public institutions towards the private sector. An important goal of the Innovation Cities initiative moving forward will be to foster regional hubs, innovation clusters that leverage the existing strengths of each place in combination with the relocated public institutions and with investment and incentives to spur private-sector innovation and growth. In this second season, a new emphasis has been placed on better integrating the relocated agencies, institutions and their workers into the local community and on improving the quality of life for residents by building social infrastructure. To strengthen the relationship between the relocated institutions and their host cities, new targets have been set for 2022 on local hiring (30%) and on leveraging local suppliers in procurement activities (20%). In 2019, 25.9% of individuals hired by the relocated public institutions were of local origin (versus 21% targeted) and 13.4% of procured goods were locally sourced.