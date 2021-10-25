From emerging donor to global development partner

As a member of the DAC, Korea undertakes to review and be reviewed by its peers. Peer reviews serve the dual purpose of accountability and learning. In reviewing Korea, members offer suggestions for improvement and an opportunity to learn from other experiences. In turn, acting as a reviewer has given Korea the opportunity to share its rich experience and learn from an in-depth look at the development co-operation system of other DAC members.

Prior to joining the Committee in 2010, Korea requested the DAC to undertake a special review of its development co-operation. Reviewers from Australia and Canada, with the support of staff from the OECD’s Development Co-operation Directorate, consulted with the Korean government, NGO representatives and academics and offered recommendations for improving Korea’s development co-operation framework and architecture; ODA volumes, channels and allocations; organisation and management; aid effectiveness; and humanitarian action. While not a formal part of Korea’s accession process it did nevertheless contribute to Korea’s progression as a donor (OECD, 2008).

A first formal peer review of Korea’s development co-operation was undertaken by Australia and Germany in 2012. It recognised that since joining the DAC, “Korea had worked hard to strengthen its aid and to contribute to global development efforts”. At the DAC meeting to consider the review’s main findings and recommendations, members expressed admiration for Korea’s “success in transforming itself in a short space of time from an aid recipient…to an important aid donor…seen by developing countries, particularly those in East Asia as a source of knowledge and ideas on development drawn from actual experience” (OECD, 2013). The DAC recommended 24 actions Korea could take to improve its development co-operation.

A second formal peer review of Korea’s development co-operation was undertaken by New Zealand and the United States in 2017. Eighty-seven percent (21) of the 24 recommendations made in 2012 had been fully or partially implemented. The review noted that “Korea leads by example, bringing its direct knowledge and expertise to bear on how aid can drive economic and human development. As a result, Korea’s role in development co-operation is highly valued, allowing it to play a key bridging role on the global stage, particularly on issues of development effectiveness and inclusive growth” (OECD, 2018). The DAC made 12 recommendations for improvement.

Korea has reciprocated, offering its experience to other DAC members. In 2013, together with New Zealand colleagues and an observer from the People’s Republic of China, representatives from MOFA and Korea Eximbank reviewed Switzerland’s development co-operation. Following this first experience as a peer reviewer, in 2016 representatives of MOFA and KOICA joined colleagues from the European Union to review the biggest DAC member, the United States of America, and in 2019 MOFA staff joined French colleagues in reviewing Sweden’s development co-operation.