A global powerhouse in science and technology

Korea recently held the Chair of the CDEP, from 2017 to 2019, and has held bureau positions across the CDEP family of working parties, including current Vice-Chair roles in all four groups–on communications infrastructures and services policy, measurement and analysis, data governance and privacy, and security. Over the years, Korea, both through the MSIT and the NIA, has closely collaborated with the OECD on the topic of connectivity and in leading the work of the Organisation in this area. Korea has shown continued engagement in the work of the CDEP by supporting cutting-edge projects on enhancing connectivity, fostering the Internet of Things (IoTs), and AI. By sharing best practices, Korea and the OECD together have worked towards the aim of ensuring that the digital transformation reaches all.

In particular, Korea contributed its extensive experience to the development of the OECD Council Recommendation on Broadband Connectivity (OECD, 2021i), adopted in February 2021. This legal instrument provides a reference for policy makers within and beyond the OECD to unleash the full potential of connectivity for the digital transformation and to ensure equal access to connectivity for citizens and companies. Korea provided one of the first translations of the Recommendation into the respective national language and its subsequent championing of this work, including through the organisation of a public event associated with the 2021 OECD Meeting of the Council at Ministerial level and through support for non-Member convergence to the goals and principles of the Recommendation, is an invaluable boost to the wider objective of connectivity for all.

Reflecting its early strengths in the digital arena, Korea also hosted the 2008 Seoul Ministerial on the Future of the Internet Economy. This event marked a turning point with regard to Internet policy. It considered the social, economic and technological trends shaping the development of the Internet and envisioned its potential to evolve from a useful platform to an essential infrastructure for all economic and social actors, thereby for the basic functioning of the economy and society (“Internet economy”). The overall objectives of the Seoul Ministerial were to provide an enabling policy environment for the Internet economy by facilitating the convergence of digital networks, devices, applications and services, by fostering creativity in the development, use and application of the Internet, and by strengthening confidence and security. This meeting also served to raise awareness at the highest levels of government that the Internet has become a core economic and social infrastructure. The meeting saw the adoption of the 2008 Declaration for the Future of the Internet Economy (The Seoul Declaration) (OECD, 2008), in which Ministers stated the further expansion of the Internet economy would bolster the free flow of information, freedom of expression, and protection of individual liberties, as critical components of a democratic society and cultural diversity. They also showed foresight in undertaking to use the tools of the Internet economy to help address global challenges such as climate change. The Declaration has attracted non-Member adherents, including Brazil, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Romania and Senegal. The Seoul Ministerial was an irreplaceable stepping stone on the path to the 2016 Cancun Ministerial meeting and the Going Digital horizontal project that has successfully placed the OECD at the core of international digital economy policy making.