Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Key questions guiding the process of setting up long-term low-emissions development strategies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/54c2d2cc-en
Authors
Marcia Rocha, Chiara Falduto
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rocha, M. and C. Falduto (2019), “Key questions guiding the process of setting up long-term low-emissions development strategies”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2019/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/54c2d2cc-en.
Go to top