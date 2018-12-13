Skip to main content
Keeping track of global trade in real time

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6c911f57-en
Authors
Jaime Martinez-Martin, Elena Rusticelli
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Martinez-Martin, J. and E. Rusticelli (2018), “Keeping track of global trade in real time”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1524, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6c911f57-en.
