The OECD Competition Committee organised a seminar on judicial enforcement of competition law in October 1996. This document includes an executive summary, an analytical note by the OECD and written submissions by judges and experts, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Judicial Enforcement of Competition Law
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
