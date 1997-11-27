Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Judicial Enforcement of Competition Law 

Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a4118942-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (1997), “Judicial Enforcement of Competition Law : Key findings, summary and notes”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a4118942-en.
Go to top