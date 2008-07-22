Jointly published by the OECD and the Centre for International Research on Economic Tendency Surveys, the Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis promotes the exchange of knowledge and information on theoretical and operational aspects of economic cycle research. This issue features articles on macroeconomic forecasting, nonparametric forecasting, dating the Euro 15 monthly business cycle jointly using GDP and IPI, Australian investment and savings, and internet business tendency surveys.
Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 3, No. 3, 2007
Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis