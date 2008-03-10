Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis, Volume 3, No. 2, 2007

Jointly published by the OECD and the Centre for International Research on Economic Tendency Surveys, the Journal of Business Cycle Measurement and Analysis promotes the exchange of knowledge and information on theoretical and operational aspects of economic cycle research, involving both measurement and analysis. This issue features articles on the aggregate exit rate from unemployment across the business cycle, inventories and business cycle volatility, the economic sentiment indicator, Japanese leading indicators, and current period performance of the OECD Leading Indicator.